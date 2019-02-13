Couple Donates Farm To School District

Back in 1952, World War II vet William Manthey of Macomb County, Michigan, purchased a 44-acre farm with his wife, Dorothy.

Before moving to the farm and working the land full-time, William was a schoolteacher in Detroit — and his love of education was always a part of his life.

He and Dorothy dreamed of helping children for the decades that they worked the farm. William passed away in 2011, but when Dorothy passed away last year, their life-long dream was fulfilled. Their land, all 44 acres — worth $4 million — would be donated to the Chippewa Valley School District.

It was a complete surprise to the superintendent of the district, who had no idea such a gift was in the works.

Money will go toward a Dorothy Manthey and William Manthey scholarship so their legacy can live on. And while there are no specific plans for the property yet, school leaders are sure that they will do something the couple would be proud of.