Couple Finds Pet Chihuahua Hiding Inside Luggage

A couple heading to Las Vegas for a vacation had a surprise stowaway in their luggage. When Jared and Kristi Owens went to check in for their Southwest flight out of the Lubbock airport, they were told their suitcase was overweight by about five and a half pounds. As they scrambled to move things around in the luggage — they discovered an unlikely tag-along: their pet Chihuahua, Icky. The Owens said she was all snuggled in underneath a bunch of clothes.
According to the couple, a Southwest employee actually offered to watch Icky so they could still catch their flight (they called friends to come pick up the pup)