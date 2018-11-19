Couple Makes Late Night Run To Feed Grade School Kids

The Rotary Club of Forsyth County in Georgia makes it a point to help the students of a local elementary school by donating food to them on Fridays to help them get through the weekends.

Jeremy Skinner, who’s a member of the club, forgot about the food drive until the last minute — but wasn’t willing to give up on the idea of helping out, so he sprang into action.

Jeremy and his wife scrambled to Costco, where employees allowed them to shop even though the store was closing.

They filled their giant shopping cart with more and more items, knowing that it was all going to feed hungry kids.

When they finally got to the front of the store, the cart was overflowing with macaroni, oatmeal, canned fruit and dozens of other food items.

While checking out, the store manager came over to chat. He heard the story about what Jeremy and his wife were doing. And then, the manager refused to let the couple pay for the food, allowing them to walk out the door with more than $500 worth of stuff.

The next day, they took the carload of groceries to the school, putting smiles on the faces of kids who were able to take that food home and enjoy it with their families.