Couple Turns Their Wedding Reception Into A Charity Toy Drive

Brad and Jessica Bond ended the year on a happy note.

Because the wedding was so close to Christmas, they wanted to do something special to help those in need so they put their wedding guests to work.

They stopped the wedding reception, right in the middle of the party, and invited their guests to drive to a local Target store for some holiday shopping, with everyone still dressed for the wedding.

They gave each guest a $10 gift card and asked their guests to buy something that could be donated to the Toys For Tots charity.

Brad and Jessica had been working with the charity group for the last seven years and even spent their very first date shopping for gifts for kids.

It’s been a tradition for the happy couple, so they wanted to enjoy that tradition during their wedding and wanted to share that tradition with all of their loved ones who attended the wedding.