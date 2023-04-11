Couple with 3 Children Finds Out They’re Related 10 Years into Marriage

A Colorado couple with three children received a memorable anniversary surprise about 10 years into marriage. In March, real estate agent Celina Quinones shared a TikTok video that has since gone viral describing how she and her husband, Joseph, learned they were related. It was when the couple decided to work on their family tree and ordered DNA tests. That is when they found out they were cousins. “We ended up having our wedding, and even then, our grandmas seemed to be a lot alike, and they got along, but still, nothing clicked,” said Celina to PEOPLE magazine. They are between second and seventh cousins, but the tests could not determine the exact degree that they are related.