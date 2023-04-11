96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Couple with 3 Children Finds Out They’re Related 10 Years into Marriage

April 11, 2023 9:23AM CDT
Share
Couple with 3 Children Finds Out They’re Related 10 Years into Marriage
Alpha Media / Sean Dillon

A Colorado couple with three children received a memorable anniversary surprise about 10 years into marriage. In March, real estate agent Celina Quinones shared a TikTok video that has since gone viral describing how she and her husband, Joseph, learned they were related.   It was when the couple decided to work on their family tree and ordered DNA tests. That is when they found out they were cousins.  “We ended up having our wedding, and even then, our grandmas seemed to be a lot alike, and they got along, but still, nothing clicked,” said Celina to PEOPLE magazine.  They are between second and seventh cousins, but the tests could not determine the exact degree that they are related.

 

More about:
963KLLL
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Tennessee OrangeMegan Moroney
5:14pm
I Dont Want This Night To ELuke Bryan
5:10pm
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
5:07pm
Whiskey GlassesMorgan Wallen
5:03pm
Standing Room OnlyTim Mcgraw
4:59pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Congratulations to Kendra Sanchez from Ron Hoover RV and Marine and KLLL!
2

Gwen Stefani To Make 'CMT Awards' Performance Debut
3

Scotty McCreery Celebrates Son Turning 5 Months
4

Tim McGraw's Must-Have Food At The Ballpark Might Surprise You
5

Why is Old Dominion Forced to Postpone 3 Shows?