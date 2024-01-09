Courtwright Earns US WYNT U-20 Camp Invite

CHICAGO – Fresh off a strong campaign that included winning Big 12 Freshman of the Year and earning Third Team All-America honors, Tech midfielder Sam Courtwright was selected to the 24-player WYNT U-20 January training camp, US Soccer announced Tuesday morning.

Slated to run Jan. 15-22 out in Carson, Calif., Courtwright will become the third Red Raider in the last three seasons to earn the invite to US Soccer Youth training camp, joining Kylie Bahr and Macy Blackburn who were invited to the U-19 and U-20 training camps respectively.

Courtwright and the 23 other selections will convene as previously mentioned at Dignity Health Sports Park outside of Los Angeles for the week long camp that will serve as the first step for players to be selected for the United States team for the 2024 FIFA U-20 World Cup which will be held in September in Columbia.

Players who were born on or after Jan. 1, 2024 are age eligible for the full 2024 U-20 Women’s World Cup squad.

The honor comes for Courtwright after a strong freshman campaign that saw the Dallas native earn Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors as well as multiple All-America honors. Courtwright became the first freshman in Tech Soccer history to earn All-America status and was one of four Red Raiders to earn full All-American honors.

–TECH–

Release provided by Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics