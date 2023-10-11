Courtwright Named Big 12 Freshman of the Week for Second Consecutive Week

IRVING, Texas – Fresh off another strong week, freshman Sam Courtwright has been named the Big 12 Conference’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.

After scoring her fourth career goal at No. 7 BYU last Thursday, Courtwright was honored for the second consecutive week and third time this season.

The three Freshman of the Week honors are the most by any freshman in the league, as Courtwright is the only Big 12 player to earn multiple Freshman of the Week honors this season.

Courtwright and the Red Raiders have climbed to No. 6 in the polls after a 1-0-1 week against previously No. 7 BYU and No. 23 TCU, and currently sit atop the tables with just three conferences matches to go.

No. 6 Tech returns to action on Thursday afternoon when they head to Orlando for a clash with new Big 12 foe UCF. First kick from Orlando is set for 5 p.m. (CT) live on ESPN+/Big 12 Now.

