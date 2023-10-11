96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Courtwright Named Big 12 Freshman of the Week for Second Consecutive Week

October 11, 2023 10:21AM CDT
Share
Texas Tech Athletics

IRVING, Texas – Fresh off another strong week, freshman Sam Courtwright has been named the Big 12 Conference’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.

After scoring her fourth career goal at No. 7 BYU last Thursday, Courtwright was honored for the second consecutive week and third time this season.

The three Freshman of the Week honors are the most by any freshman in the league, as Courtwright is the only Big 12 player to earn multiple Freshman of the Week honors this season.

Courtwright and the Red Raiders have climbed to No. 6 in the polls after a 1-0-1 week against previously No. 7 BYU and No. 23 TCU, and currently sit atop the tables with just three conferences matches to go.

No. 6 Tech returns to action on Thursday afternoon when they head to Orlando for a clash with new Big 12 foe UCF. First kick from Orlando is set for 5 p.m. (CT) live on ESPN+/Big 12 Now.

–TECH–

Recently Played

The TruthJason Aldean
6:56pm
World On FireNate Smith
6:54pm
Even Though Im LeavingLuke Combs
6:50pm
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
6:44pm
Sand In My BootsMorgan Wallen
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton 'Has Changed My Life'
2

Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Welcome Third Child, a Baby Boy
3

Phillies Fan Not Allowed To Bring 'Support Gator' Into Stadium
4

Texas Tech, K-State selected for primetime kick on FS1
5

Houston at Texas Tech Game Preview