Covenant Children’s Christmas Wishlist

Covenant Children’s is asking our community for toy donations this holiday season.

Every year, Covenant Children’s provides toys to those patients who can’t be home on Christmas Day. Covenant caregivers pick out age-appropriate toys for the patient and helps them “shop” to find the perfect gift for their siblings too. Leftover toys are used at Covenant Children’s throughout the year.

Toys for newborns, infants, and toddlers

o Rattles and other sound toys

o Multi-sensory soft toys

o Board books

o Light up and musical electronic toys

o Pop-up, stacking, and shape sorting toys

o Baby dolls and plush toys safe for under age 3 years

Toys for tweens and teens

o Board games (e.g., Uno, Monopoly, Magnetic Darts)

o Puzzles 500-1000 pieces

o Adult coloring books and activity books

o Detailed paint by number sets

o Make up or fingernail paint sets

o Blue tooth speakers

o Model kits and craft kits for ages 10+

o Remote control cars

*All toys must be new

Toys can be dropped off anytime from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday in the Covenant Children’s main hospital lobby. We will be accepting donations through December 19.

For additional questions, please contact Christine Neugebauer at (806)725-6756 or email: [email protected]

About Covenant Health:

Covenant Children’s is the only independently licensed, freestanding, children’s hospital in West Texas and eastern New Mexico and is one of only eight members of the

Children’s Hospital Association of Texas and is the only one in our region. As a faith-based health care system, it is Covenant Health’s vision to create Health for a

Better World. As the Best Hospital in the Panhandle Plains region as voted by U.S. News and World Report, Covenant Health has consistently provided exceptional health

care to West Texas, and eastern New Mexico for more than 100 years. Our clinically integrated health network of eight hospitals, and more than 6,000 caregivers allows us

to provide our patients with better access to care using more innovative technology and procedures, while focusing on new age approaches to health care like education and

preventative medicine. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.