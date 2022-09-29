Covenant Children’s Partners with Spirit Halloween for Annual Fundraiser

A princess, a pumpkin, a superhero. No matter what your little one wants to be this Halloween, you can support pediatric cancer patients on the South

Plains by shopping at Spirit Halloween.

For the 13th year, Covenant Children’s is proud to partner with Spirit Halloween for Spirit of Children, where 10% of proceeds from sales at Spirit Halloween stores goes directly to Covenant Children’s.

So far, Covenant Children’s has been awarded more than $218,000 total from this partnership with Spirit Halloween. With the proceeds from past events, Covenant

Children’s has been able to hire a part-time child life specialist for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, expand our artists in residence program, and create Lindsay’s

Playroom.

This year’s proceeds will help Covenant Children’s obtain our own American with Disabilities Act medical therapy dog. Therapy dogs help patients cope with challenging

medical situations, procedures, and diagnoses. They help the patient overcome stress and anxiety, find motivation and energy during recovery, assist with reaching health and developmental goals, and improve mood and moral, not just with patients, but their families and staff also.

“The program will offer our patients another outlet to socially connect and navigate the physical and emotional challenges they are experiencing through the companionship of this specially trained service animal,” Child Life Specialist Director Christine Neugebauer said.

Spirit Halloween is opening three stores in Lubbock this year, all participating in Spirit of

Children.

5025 50th Street

6002 Slide Road

2721 50th Street

About Covenant Health:

Covenant Children’s is the only independently licensed, freestanding, children’s hospital in West Texas and eastern New Mexico and is one of only eight members of the

Children’s Hospital Association of Texas and is the only one in our region. As a faith-based health care system, it is Covenant Health’s vision to create Health for a

Better World. As the Best Hospital in the Panhandle Plains region as voted by U.S. News and World Report, Covenant Health has consistently provided exceptional health

care to West Texas, and eastern New Mexico for more than 100 years. Our clinically integrated health network of eight hospitals, and more than 6,000 caregivers allows us

to provide our patients with better access to care using more innovative technology and procedures, while focusing on new age approaches to health care like education and

preventative medicine. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

About Spirit of Children:

At the heart of Spirit Halloween is Spirit of Children, a program which focuses on making hospitals less scary for kids and their families. Since its creation in 2007 Spirit of

Children has raised more than $93 million for the Child Life department at hospitals across the United States and Canada. Donations to Spirit of Children stay within local

communities, with 100 percent of funds going to Child Life Services. For the 2022 Halloween season, Spirit of Children will be supporting more than 150 hospitals across

the country, with a goal to raise a record $18 million. Spirit encourages customers to help make a difference in a child's life this Halloween season by donating at their local Spirit Halloween or spreading awareness via Facebook and Instagram using #SpiritofChildren and #MoreCowbell in their photos. For more information, please visit: www.SpiritOfChildren.com.

About Spirit Halloween:

Spirit Halloween (SpiritHalloween.com) is the largest Halloween retailer in the country, with over 1,450 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating more than 39 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, ‘tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor you won’t find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com.