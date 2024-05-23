Covenant Health Grace Surgical Hospital Receives Guardian of Excellence Award

We are pleased to announce Covenant Health Grace Surgical Hospital has been named a 2023 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award ® winner by Press Ganey.

Covenant Health Grace Surgical Hospital is recognized as a leader in patient experience within the healthcare industry, signifying the best practices businesses should consider implementing in a new year.

“While the compassionate care that leads to the extraordinary experiences of our patients is felt and seen every day, we are proud to recognize and celebrate our phenomenal caregivers who undoubtedly create these cherished moments of human-to-human connection,” said Marla Daniels, Covenant Health Grace Surgical Hospital chief nursing officer. “We all are the patient experience.”

Press Ganey is the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience. As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award®, Covenant Health Grace Surgical Hospital is in the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience in the last year.

Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.

Covenant Health Grace Surgical Hospital is a short-stay, surgical facility with 32 inpatient beds and 10 operating rooms specializing in elective surgery. Grace Surgical utilizes cutting-edge technology and minimally invasive techniques for improved patient outcomes and is committed to delivering an exceptional experience for all our patients.

About Covenant Health:

As the home of compassionate care and health excellence, it is Covenant Health’s vision to create Health for a Better World. Covenant Health is home to the only free-standing children’s hospital in West Texas, the only certified stroke center, and the best hospital in the Panhandle Plains region as voted by U.S. News & World Report. For more than 100 years our pioneering spirit has been moving us forward, bringing world-class research and the most advanced treatments to West Texas and eastern New Mexico. Our connected health network of eight hospitals, and more than 6,000 caregivers allows us to provide our patients with the excellent care they deserve, with more locations, doctors, and specialists. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forstam company.

