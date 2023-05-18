Covenant Health Launches Free Health Program for Lubbock Community

Covenant Health is working to change health outcomes and address health inequity for those in our community suffering with diabetes.

The Covenant Health Community Diabetes and Prediabetes Program is a comprehensive program designed to guide patients through the process of understanding their disease and the lifestyle changes that will enable them to better manage their condition.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) reports about 33,000 people in Lubbock County are living with diabetes and another 85,000 people are pre-diabetic.

Covenant Health Partners along with Covenant Health Community Outreach have partnered together to offer this free, 12-month program for those living with diabetes, those who have pre-diabetes, a family history of diabetes, or other risk factors.

“Consistent with our mission to serve the poor and vulnerable, Covenant Health is pleased to be aiding in the education and management of diabetes mellitus for those in the Lubbock community,” said Dr. Michael Robertson, Covenant Health Partners CEO. “This program is for those who might not have access to diabetic education as well as access to providers who will follow these patients’ long term.”

Education is tailored to the needs and desires of each patient. Patients will work closely with a team of health care professionals to develop a comprehensive plan that is in line with their culture, religious beliefs, and lifestyle. The program includes:

Monthly check-ins with a Certified Diabetes Education Specialist or Community Health Worker (in-person, at home, or via phone)

Individualized support from Certified Diabetes Education Specialists (in-person, at home, or via phone)

Regular cholesterol and hemoglobin A1c testing to monitor improvement (at our YWCA Community Wellness Center)

Regularly scheduled cooking classes with certified instructors

Grocery boxes are provided at each class for you to cook the meal at home with your family

Care coordination with your physician (If you do not have a primary care physician, or if you are worried about the cost of seeing a physician, we have resources to help)

So far, we have enrolled more than 80 patients in this program but have space for more than 300 patients.

Covenant Health recognizes those in our black and Hispanic communities are disproportionally impacted by access to quality health care. With a grant from our parent company, Providence, we started this program to reach those who may need additional support and resources to manage or prevent the development of diabetes.

To enroll in the Covenant Health Community Diabetes and Prediabetes Program, or to find more information, call (806)778-8652 or send questions to [email protected]

