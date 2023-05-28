96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Covenant Health Statement on Passing of Dr. Steven Berk

May 28, 2023 6:14AM CDT
Covenant Health joins our medical community and his family in mourning the loss of our friend, Dr. Steven Berk. Dean Berk was a trailblazer in medical education, highlighting the importance of research, clinical care, and service to the community. His contributions to the medical community will be remembered through the legacy of our doctors, here in West Texas, and across the country.

“We are blessed to have worked closely with Dr. Berk through the years,” Covenant Health Regional Chief Executive Walter Cathey said. “Dean Berk worked with Covenant for the expansion of medical education and promotion of expanded services for West Texas. The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s School of Medicine residents who walked our halls and served our patients, as well as the caregivers of Covenant, are thankful for his leadership.”

Our prayers are with Dean Berk’s family and all who loved him.

