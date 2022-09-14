96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Covenant Health to Host Community Job Fair

September 14, 2022 9:39AM CDT
Covenant Health to Host Community Job Fair

Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, September
20 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center.

Covenant Health is looking to fill several positions at our ministries in Texas in Lubbock, Plainview, and Levelland, including Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Children’s, Grace Clinic and Grace Surgical Hospital, as well as Covenant Medical Group.

Positions include:

  • Lab Assistants
  • Phlebotomists
  • Medical Lab Technologists
  • CT Tech, Ultrasound Tech
  • LVN (Hospital and Clinics)
  • Graduate Nurse
  • Registered Nurse
  • Certified Nursing Assistant
  • Certified Patient Care Tech
  • Certified Surgical Tech
  • Environmental Services
  • Certified Medical Assistants
  • Pediatric Respiratory Therapist
  • Patient Services Specialists (Patient Access Reps)
  • Nurse Tech & Student Nurse Aid (must be enrolled in a RN program)

“Working in health care provides so many different and incredible opportunities to make a difference in the lives of others,” Vice President of Human Resources Chris Shavers said. “We are making it easier for people to start their career in health care through this one-stop hiring event.   Whether it’s serving meals to patients or registering a patient at a doctor’s office, we’ll have lots of entry level position opportunities for people to apply, interview and start their career with Covenant.”

The job fair will be an opportunity for those interested to meet with leaders from different ministries and learn more about the positions available. Job seekers will be able to drop off their resume and computers will be accessible for those who would like to fill out an application on site.

Positions are available for both internal and external candidates.

