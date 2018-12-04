Covenant Medical Center Garage Swap

LUBBOCK, TX- Starting Sunday, December 9, patients and visitors will now use the west parking garage when visiting Covenant Medical Center

The sky bridge on the 3rd floor of the west garage will lead visitors directly to the lobby of Covenant Medical Center. Parking for visitors in the west garage will

continue to be offered free of charge.

The east garage will now be used for paying Covenant Health caregivers and members of the LifeStyle Centre.

At Covenant Health, we seek to ease the way for our patients and their families. We anticipate this change to have a great impact on our visitors in their time of need.

Additionally, valet parking is available Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. for a $6 fee.

Shuttle Services are still available and can be accessed upon request Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. by calling (806) 725-0551.

