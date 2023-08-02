Covenant Medical Center Named Best Hospital by USNWR

U.S. News & World Report has released the 2023-2024 Best Hospital Rankings and again named Covenant Medical Center (CMC) the Best Regional Hospital in the Northwestern Texas Region.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 34th year, are designed to assist patients and their families in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

This year Covenant Medical Center was recognized for 10 high performing procedure and condition areas:

Congestive Heart Failure

Colon Cancer Surgery

COPD

Diabetes

Heart Attack

Kidney Failure

Knee Replacement

Pneumonia

Prostate Cancer Surgery

Stroke

“We are so proud of our incredible caregivers for being recognized by USNWR,” Covenant Medical Center Chief Executive Chris Lancaster said. "It is rewarding to know we have excelled in so many different categories. I believe it just speaks to our overall commitment to being the best place to receive care for West Texas and eastern New Mexico.”

For the 2023-2024 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.

