COW-Lamity Averted. Giant Cow Saved!
By Kelli D'Angelo
|
Nov 28, 2018 @ 2:18 PM

No, you are not seeing things.  Someone did not spike your egg nog.  Meet Knickers the Cow.  He stands 6 feet 4 inches and weighs 3,000 pounds….and WOW could The Cowboys use him on the offensive line!!!  And best of all, he’s too big to “process” if you get my drift, so he’ll live happily ever after on his farm in Australia.  Please take a look at Knickers and his story above, and btw, he’s reportedly getting a bit miffed over all the attention he’s getting. WOULD NOT want to make him mad!

