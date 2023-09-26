96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Cozy up this fall with Darius Rucker’s Southern Comfort candle

September 26, 2023 3:15PM CDT
It’s finally fall, y’all, and Darius Rucker has a candle just for you.

The “Fires Don’t Start Themselves” singer has rolled out his new Southern Comfort candle set. Named after Darius’ latest song, “Southern Comfort,” the two-piece item comprises a 12-ounce candle and a matchbook. 

“Is it even fall until you fire up a candle?!? New Southern Comfort candles + matchbook are waiting for you in the online store,” Darius shares on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

The Southern Comfort candle boasts warm notes of amber, bergamot, lavender and sandalwood, while the matchbook is paperboard folded and includes strike-to-light matches.

Darius’ Southern Comfort candle set is available now at dariusrucker.store.

Darius’ new album, Carolyn’s Boy, arrives October 6 and is available for preorder now.

