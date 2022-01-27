      Weather Alert

“Craig is a real human”: Walker Hayes introduces fans to the man who inspired a song and his new book

Jan 27, 2022 @ 11:00am

On Country Stuff The Album, Walker Hayes brings back a new version of one of his most important older songs: “Craig,” a track that originally appeared on his 2017 project, boom.

Back when he first released it, “Craig” was a fan-favorite, and even led to the foundation of Walker’s Be a Craig Fund. The song tells a special story about the singer’s friendship with a man he met at church, who helped him navigate his then-nascent relationship with his faith.

Craig also went above and beyond to help out Walker’s family, gifting him a minivan when he was too broke to buy a vehicle with enough seatbelts for all six of his kids.

It’s a great story, and a true one. On social media, Walker recently introduced his fans to Craig Cooper, the real-life person who inspired the song. Craig joins Walker in the video, while they’re in the middle of playing a family game of Horse — or, as they call it, “Craig” — in a driveway.

These days, Craig and Walker are more than just buddies: They’re also neighbors. The pair are also working together on a new book, Glad You’re Here, which will be out in May.

