Craig Morgan To Pen a New Memoir Titled “God, Family, Country”

Mar 16, 2022 @ 9:17am

Craig Morgan is getting set to give fans a closer look into his life and career with a new memoir titled, “God, Family Country: Soldier, Singer, Husband, Dad – There’s a Whole Lot More to Me.”    A bulk of the stories will be from his stellar career in country music, but also fans will learn about his time serving the country in the military.  One story that is getting a lot of buzzes right now is his story about the time he was an undercover agent in Thailand fighting against sex trafficking.    The book will arrive in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook on September 27.

 

