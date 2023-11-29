96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Create your own country music-inspired ornaments

November 29, 2023 3:15PM CST
Think your Christmas tree needs fresh new ornaments? Then make plans to create your own from scratch at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

On December 17, the museum is hosting a two-hour ornament-making session at its Taylor Swift Education Center. The all-ages event will give visitors the chance to decorate a wooden, die-cut instrument with paint and sequins or dream up something from scratch. 

Entry is included with every museum admission ticket purchased.

For more information, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

