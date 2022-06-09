Creative Director for Pink Floyd Aubrey Powell Aubrey Powell wishes for the creative days of vinyl & loves the smile of Paul McCartney. His book is “Through the Prism: Untold Rock Stories from the Hipgnosis Archive” is out now. Time to go Beyond the Mic. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Aubrey Powell Creative Director For Pink Floyd Takes A Beyond The Mic Short Cut Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Album Covers Art Aubrey Powell Author Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Britain Cambridge Cover Creative Director Documentary Graphic Designer Hipgnosis Paul McCartney Photographer Pink Floyd Rock and Roll Lubbock Sean Dillon Storm Thorgerson Sussex Texas