Creepy Coincidences From 10 Horror Film Sets

Happy Halloween! I like reading stories of actors having trouble with spirits after doing a horror film. It’s always the really good movies in which the actors are haunted after. I don’t think Paris Hilton was haunted by an evil spirit after filming “House of Wax”! Satan had better things to do, I guess.

These are all creepy coincidences that we just can’t overlook.

The Omen- On Friday the 13th, 1976, effects designer John Richardson was caught in a car accident that severed his wife’s head in a way almost identical to the decapitation scene that Richardson had helped film for The Omen. And as if that weren’t enough, all of this happened next to a road sign that indicated Richardson was “66.6” kilometers from the Netherlands city of “Ommen.” Rosemary’s Baby- Just before the film’s producer William Castle suffered kidney failure and then, in a fit of hallucinatory madness, began shouting for “Rosemary” to “drop that knife,” the film’s composer Krzysztof Komeda passed away of a blood clot in his brain — the same affliction that ended the life of a character in the movie. Poltergeist- Shortly after the film came out, the actress who played Dominique Dunne was fatally strangled by her boyfriend. Six years later, Heather O’Rourke — the young actress who delivered the line, “They’re here” — passed away. The scariest part was that this happened on the day of Super Bowl XXII, which was the same Super Bowl referenced on a poster in one of the characters’ rooms in the movie. The Exorcist- During filming, a giant fire destroyed The Exorcist‘s set but somehow didn’t touch a bedroom belonging to Regan, the film’s possessed character. Additionally, nine different people involved with the movie passed away during production or just after — and the two people who passed away DURING production were playing characters who lose their lives in the movie as well. The Exorcism Of Emily Rose- Actress Jennifer Carpenter, who played Emily Rose, said that she was followed home one night and that her stereo kept turning on by itself throughout the night. Chillingly, though, her stereo only played the line “I’m still alive” from Pearl Jam’s “Alive.” The Innkeepers- While filming 2009’s The House of the Devil, West noticed that the Connecticut hotel he was staying in was the site of some strange occurrences. When doors weren’t closing on their own, TVs were switching on and crew members were having torturous nightmares. Later, when West shot The Innkeepers there, the paranormal activity continued stronger than ever. The Amityville Horror- Before filming, a body of a fisherman washed up on set. Then, four weeks before the movie’s release, the man whom Ryan Reynolds’s character was based on passed away suddenly. Additionally, Reynolds woke up at 3:15 a.m. every night during filming. This was the exact time when DeFeo committed his horrific crimes. Annabelle- Director John Leonetti also recounted a terrifying surprise on the Annabelleset: In one of the windows of the apartment where Leonetti was filming, he found three track marks drawn through the dust by fingers. Chillingly, they were backlit by the moon. The kicker? The demon in the Annabelle movie had three fingers. The Shining- Kubrick also criticized and humiliated Duvall on set in order to maintain an environment of fear and isolation — which ultimately led to Duvall’s physical and mental deterioration. The Curse of The Shining then culminated in a haunting 2016 Dr. Phil episode in which a skeletal Duvall re-emerged in the public eye and admitted to suffering from regular delusions and hallucinations. The Conjuring- terrified audiences when it came out in 2013 thanks to its stellar casting and old school scares, but it also terrified everyone who helped make it. For instance, when the family that The Conjuring is based on visited the set, they were immediately surrounded by a cold wind that no one else could see. At this exact moment, the family matriarch felt an evil presence push her down the stairs of her home in Atlanta. Additionally, director James Wan had a strange experience one night. His dog started furiously tracking an invisible presence across the room, which is definitely evidence of demons.

Now that all of that has been said, be careful what you open yourself up to tonight! Just be asleep by the witching hour and you MIGHT be good. That’s 3 am by the way. Happy Halloween and hope you all have a great one!

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll