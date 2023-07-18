96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Critterfest 2023

July 18, 2023 11:21AM CDT
Don’t miss out on the fun during this year’s Critterfest at the Science Spectrum! On July 20, 21, 22 and 23, Lubbock’s most popular animal event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

One can come see elephants, crocodiles, camels, sheep, snakes, and more! Plus one can enjoy pony and camel rides and live agility dog and police K-9 demonstrations.

Check out Puppy Pals on Thursday and Friday at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Don’t forget to check out Crocodile Encounters on Thursday and Friday at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., Saturday at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m., and Sunday at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information and for tickets, visit here.

