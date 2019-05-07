Crowd Does The Wave For Elderly Woman

A simple wave from her window to the neighborhood kids walking to school every day may not have seemed like a big deal, but it clearly made a lasting impression on so many kids who waved back last week.

88-year-old Tinney Davidson offered a friendly wave to the passing kids every morning for the past 12 years.

Word got out recently that Tinney was leaving her house and moving into an assisted living facility, so the kids who knew her got together to wave goodbye.

A crowd of more than 400 kids turned up on her front lawn, some with flowers and signs, and waved back at her one last time.

Tinney was touched and said, “I was shocked again that there’s so many kids that want to say goodbye to me. I was just enthused by them. They’re just wonderful children. They just make me feel so good.”