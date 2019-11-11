CRS 2020 announces nominees for New Faces

CRBCountry Radio Seminar 2020 has announced the nominees for the New Faces of Country Music Show.
The nominees consist of nine up-and-coming artists who have achieved success at country radio throughout the year. Nominees for 2020 are Morgan Evans, who had a #1 hit with his debut single, “Kiss Somebody in 2018; Ingrid Andress, whose song “More Hearts Than Mine” is currently climbing the charts; and Riley Green, who went #1 with “There Was This Girl” in 2019.
Additional nominees include Ryan Hurd, the co-writer behind such hits as Luke Bryan‘s “Sunrise Sunburn Sunset” and “You Look Good” by Lady Antebellum and who released three EPs as a solo artist; and “Rednecker” singer Hardy, who’s known as a frequent collaborator with Florida Georgia Line and is one of the co-writers of Blake Shelton‘s “God’s Country.”
Rounding out the New Faces of Country Music Show list is Runaway June, the first all-female trio to earn a top-five hit since 2005; Mitchell Tenpenny, who went #1 with “Drunk Me;” Matt Stell, who reached the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with “Prayed For You”; and “The Difference” singer Tyler Rich.
Full-time radio employees from around the country will vote on the five artists who will be named to the New Faces class. The artists will perform at the New Faces showcase during 2020 CRS, which takes place at the Omni Hotel in Nashville February 19-21.
