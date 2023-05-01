96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Crystal Reed Loves Detroit, Chocolate Cookie Dough and “Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game”

May 1, 2023 5:17AM CDT
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon

Crystal Reed wants to play Roxie Hart in Chicago, loves chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream, and thinks Detroit is amazing. She wants you to see “Pinball: the Man who Saved the Game”. Time for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

