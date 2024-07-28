Cuba Gooding Jr. Reflects on New Film “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace”

Academy Award-winning actor, Cuba Gooding Jr joins us for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut. With a career spanning nearly 100 credits, Cuba has been a household name in Hollywood for decades. From his breakout role in “Boys in the Hood” to his unforgettable performance in “Jerry Maguire,” Cuba has consistently delivered performances that captivate. In this episode, he takes us behind the scenes of his latest project, “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace.”

Cuba opens up about what drew him to this powerful sequel. Initially unaware that it was a continuation of a previous film, Cuba was captivated by the vision of directors Ali and Zeus Zamani. “I realized that these guys are true storytellers,” he says, praising their ability to create a spiritual realm grounded in reality. His character, Balthazar, serves as a guardian angel to American soldiers in Iraq, a role that required him to delve deep into the complexities of faith and protection.

Working alongside a talented cast, including Josh Burdette, Cuba found a unique chemistry that brought the film to life. “It’s easy to improv. It’s easy to just really lock in the moments of the scene,” he shares, highlighting the collaborative spirit that made the project special.

Cuba opens up about his family, his career highs and lows, and the advice he gives to his children. Plus, hear his heartfelt tribute to the late John Singleton and his wishes for a more united and courageous world. Let’s go Beyond the Mic.