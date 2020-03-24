      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Curbside, Delivery & New Hours

Mar 24, 2020 @ 11:19am

Here is the latest information for curbside, delivery, new hours and information from businesses around our city.

IHOP

3911 S Loop 289 Lubbock, TX

6:00am – 10:00pm

Subway

5015 University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79413

Monday – Saturday  11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm

1109 University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Monday – Saturday  11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm

5816 4th Street, Lubbock, TX 79416

Monday – Saturday  11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm

4412 50th Street, Lubbock, TX 79414

Monday – Saturday  11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm

Subway (Located inside Walmart at 82nd & Milwaukee) 6315 82nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79424

Monday – Sunday 11:00am – 8:30pm

4923 34th Street, Lubbock, TX 79414

Monday – Saturday  11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm

1402 College Ave, Levelland, TX 79336

Monday – Saturday  11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm

1001 Interstate Hwy, Plainview, TX 79072

Monday – Saturday  11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm

1301 50th Street, Lubbock, TX 79412

Monday – Saturday  11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm

407 E. Hwy 114, Levelland, TX 79336

Monday – Saturday  11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm

6301 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79407

Monday – Saturday  11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm

612 Broadway, Post, TX

Monday – Saturday  11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm

4414 82nd, Lubbock, TX 79423

Monday – Saturday  11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm

6302 Frankford Ave, Lubbock, TX 79424

Monday – Saturday  11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm

3302 Ave. Q, Lubbock, TX 79411

Monday – Saturday  11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm

203 4th Street, Lamesa, TX 79331

Monday – Saturday  11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm

1018 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79416

Monday – Saturday  11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm

5214 98th St., Lubbock, TX 79424

Monday – Saturday  11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm

Little John Sandwich School Lunch Program

Starting Friday 3/20/20 will begin giving away Little John Sandwiches to all school age children for free. (High school and younger)
• Between 11a-1:30p Monday to Friday.
• One per student (per day)
• Must be a little Jon (Ham Cheese/Turkey/Vegetarian)
• We will do it while supplies last, and as long as we can.
Locations:
2413 Broadway Lubbock, TX
4730 Slide Rd Lubbock, TX

United Supermarkets / Market Street

Every store will have a dedicated shopping time from store opening until 9 a.m. on Monday and Thursday for shoppers older than 60 and guests who have compromised immune systems.

Effective immediately, grocery stores will close no later than 10 p.m. to allow time for restocking shelves and thorough cleaning, in addition to the enhanced cleaning and disinfection schedule followed throughout the day. Stores currently closing at 9 p.m. will remain on that schedule.

For more information about The United Family and steps being taken in our stores, go to https://www.theunitedfamily.com/coronavirus/

ABC Pro Rodeo

The ABC Pro Rodeo, in working with Hockley County, has decided to postpone the Rodeo until Thursday, May 28th through Saturday, May 30th.

If you have purchased tickets from Select-A-Seat, the tickets will be honored for the new dates on the same night of performance.
For instance, tickets purchased for:
 
Thursday, April 2nd – will be good for Thursday, May 28th  
Friday, April 3rd – will be good for Friday, May 29th
Saturday, April 4th, 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm – will be good for Saturday, May 30th, 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm 
No ticket exchange will be necessary unless you would like to attend a different Performance Day. The same process will be used for the General Admission tickets purchased at Boot City, Dollar Western Wear, Cavender’s, Billy Price’s Ace Hardware, and Malouf’s J-M Western Wear.
If you would like to exchange your purchased ticket for another Performance Day, please do so by April 1st. At that time, we will stop selling the ABC Pro Rodeo tickets until a future date in May. Once a new date is set for ticket sales, we will announce on the ABC Pro Rodeo website and Facebook page.

4ORE Golf – Closed

50th Street Caboose – Curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available

Abuelos – Curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available

Adventure Park Expedition Cafe – Curbside available, carry-out available

Alamo Drafthouse – Closed

Arby’s – All Lubbock locations drive-thru available

Aspen Creek Grill – Delivery available, carry-out available

Back 40 Grill – Curbside available, delivery available

Bahama Buck’s – All locations drive-thru open

Bigham’s Smokehouse – Both locations curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse – Curbside available, carry-out available

Blue Sky Texas – Both locations drive-thru open

Burklee Hill Vineyards – Curbside available, delivery available

Cafe J’s – Delivery available

Cantina Laredo – Dining room open, curbside available

Capital Pizza – Curbside available, delivery available

Caprock Cafe – Both locations curbside available

Cast Iron Grill – Curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available

Chick-Fil A – Curbside available

China Town Restaurant – Delivery available, carry-out available

Christakis Burgers – Drive-thru open, carry-out available

Chuck E. Cheese – Carry-out

Chuy’s – Curbside available

Copper Caboose – Carry-out available

Cotton Patch Cafe – Curbside delivery, carry-out available

Cracker Barrel – Curbside available, delivery available

Dairy Queen – Brady’s – Lubbock, Wolfforth, Abernathy and Brownfield locations drive-thru open

Dion’s – Drive-thru open, carry-out available

Domino’s – Delivery available, carry-out available

Double Daves – Delivery available

Double Nickel – Curbside available

Dunkin’ Donuts – Drive-thru only

E&Js Smokehouse – Curbside available, delivery available

Evie Mae’s BBQ – Curbside available, drive-thru open

Fazoli’s – Both locations curbside available, delivery available, drive-thru

Firehouse Subs – All locations drive-thru open, carry-out available

Fuddruckers – Curbside available, carry-out available

Funky Door – Curbside available, delivery available

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop – Both locations curbside available

Gator’s Bayou – Curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available

George’s Cafe – 4th Street location curbside available, drive-thru open, carry-out available

Glazed Honey Ham Co. – Curbside available, delivery available

Growler USA – Curbside available

Harrigan’s PrimeGrill – Curbside available

Hooters – Curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available

Ike’s Woodfire Grill – Delivery available, carry-out available

Italian Garden – Curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available

It’s Greek To Me – Drive-thru open, carry-out available

J&M BBQ – Curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available

Jason’s Deli – Carry-out available

Jazz: A Louisiana Kitchen – Curbside available, carry-out available

Jimmy’s Egg – Carry-out available

Jimmy John’s – All locations delivery available, carry-out available

Joe’s Crab Shack – Curbside available

La Madeleine – Curbside available, delivery available

Las Brisas Steakhouse – Curbside available

Longhorn Steakhouse – Curbside available, carry-out available

Lubbock’s Breakfast House – All locations curbside, carry-out available

Marble Slab Creamery – Curbside available, carry-out available

McAlister’s Deli – All locations carry-out available, drive-thru open

Montelongos – Curbside available

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza – Curbside available, carry-out available

O’Hana Japanese Steakhouse – Curbside available, carry-out available

Olive Garden – Curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available

On the Border – Delivery available, carry-out available

One Guy from Italy – Delivery available, carry-out available

Orlando’s Italian – Both locations curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available

Outback Steakhouse – Delivery available, carry-out available

P.F. Chang’s – Delivery available, carry-out available

Panda Express – All locations drive-thru open, carry-out available

Picoso’s Mexican Kitchen – Delivery available , drive-thru open

Pie Bar – Curbside available, drive-thru open Milwaukee location, carry-out available

Pie Five Pizza – Curbside available, delivery available

Pizza Hut – All locations delivery available, carry-out available

Raisin’ Canes – All locations drive-thru open, carry-out available

River Smith’s – Curbside available, delivery available, drive-thru, open

Royal Seafood Shack – Curbside available, carry-out available

Schlotzsky’s – Curbside available at 3715 19th Street and 8101 Indiana, drive-thru open at 5204 Slide, 6804 82nd curbside available, delivery available, drive-thru open

Slim Chickens – All locations curbside available, drive-thru open, carry-out available

Sonic Drive-In – All locations curbside available, drive-thru open

Souper Salad – Carry-out available

Spanky’s – Curbside available

Stacked Breakfast & Lunch – Curbside available, delivery available, drive-thru open

Steak Express – Both locations delivery available, carry-out available

Sugarbakers Cafe & Bakery – Curbside available, drive-thru open

Teddy Jacks – Delivery available, carry-out available

Thai Pepper – Closed

The Bent Nail – Drive-thru open

The Cakery – Delivery available, carry-out available

The Crafthouse Gastropub – Curbside available, delivery available

The Farmhouse – All locations curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available

The Lantern – Carry-out available

The Plaza Restaurant – Curbside available, carry-out available

The Shack – Carry-out available

The West Table – Curbside available, delivery available

Triple J Chophouse and Brew Pub – Curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available

Twin Peaks – Curbside available

Two Docs Brewing Company – Curbside available, carry-out available

Urban Brick’s Pizza – Delivery available, carry-out available

Walk-On’s – Delivery available, carry-out available

Whataburger – All locations drive-thru open

Wienerschnitzel – All locations drive-thru open

Woody’s – All locations delivery available

