Here is the latest information for curbside, delivery, new hours and information from businesses around our city.
IHOP
3911 S Loop 289 Lubbock, TX
6:00am – 10:00pm
Subway
5015 University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79413
Monday – Saturday 11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm
1109 University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401
Monday – Saturday 11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm
5816 4th Street, Lubbock, TX 79416
Monday – Saturday 11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm
4412 50th Street, Lubbock, TX 79414
Monday – Saturday 11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm
Subway (Located inside Walmart at 82nd & Milwaukee) 6315 82nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79424
Monday – Sunday 11:00am – 8:30pm
4923 34th Street, Lubbock, TX 79414
Monday – Saturday 11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm
1402 College Ave, Levelland, TX 79336
Monday – Saturday 11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm
1001 Interstate Hwy, Plainview, TX 79072
Monday – Saturday 11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm
1301 50th Street, Lubbock, TX 79412
Monday – Saturday 11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm
407 E. Hwy 114, Levelland, TX 79336
Monday – Saturday 11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm
6301 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79407
Monday – Saturday 11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm
612 Broadway, Post, TX
Monday – Saturday 11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm
4414 82nd, Lubbock, TX 79423
Monday – Saturday 11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm
6302 Frankford Ave, Lubbock, TX 79424
Monday – Saturday 11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm
3302 Ave. Q, Lubbock, TX 79411
Monday – Saturday 11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm
203 4th Street, Lamesa, TX 79331
Monday – Saturday 11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm
1018 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79416
Monday – Saturday 11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm
5214 98th St., Lubbock, TX 79424
Monday – Saturday 11:00am – 9:00pm Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm
Little John Sandwich School Lunch Program
Starting Friday 3/20/20 will begin giving away Little John Sandwiches to all school age children for free. (High school and younger)
• Between 11a-1:30p Monday to Friday.
• One per student (per day)
• Must be a little Jon (Ham Cheese/Turkey/Vegetarian)
• We will do it while supplies last, and as long as we can.
Locations:
2413 Broadway Lubbock, TX
4730 Slide Rd Lubbock, TX
United Supermarkets / Market Street
Every store will have a dedicated shopping time from store opening until 9 a.m. on Monday and Thursday for shoppers older than 60 and guests who have compromised immune systems.
Effective immediately, grocery stores will close no later than 10 p.m. to allow time for restocking shelves and thorough cleaning, in addition to the enhanced cleaning and disinfection schedule followed throughout the day. Stores currently closing at 9 p.m. will remain on that schedule.
For more information about The United Family and steps being taken in our stores, go to https://www.theunitedfamily.com/coronavirus/
ABC Pro Rodeo
The ABC Pro Rodeo, in working with Hockley County, has decided to postpone the Rodeo until Thursday, May 28th through Saturday, May 30th.
If you have purchased tickets from Select-A-Seat, the tickets will be honored for the new dates on the same night of performance.
For instance, tickets purchased for:
Thursday, April 2nd – will be good for Thursday, May 28th
Friday, April 3rd – will be good for Friday, May 29th
Saturday, April 4th, 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm – will be good for Saturday, May 30th, 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm
No ticket exchange will be necessary unless you would like to attend a different Performance Day. The same process will be used for the General Admission tickets purchased at Boot City, Dollar Western Wear, Cavender’s, Billy Price’s Ace Hardware, and Malouf’s J-M Western Wear.
If you would like to exchange your purchased ticket for another Performance Day, please do so by April 1st. At that time, we will stop selling the ABC Pro Rodeo tickets until a future date in May. Once a new date is set for ticket sales, we will announce on the ABC Pro Rodeo website and Facebook page.
4ORE Golf – Closed
50th Street Caboose – Curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available
Abuelos – Curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available
Adventure Park Expedition Cafe – Curbside available, carry-out available
Alamo Drafthouse – Closed
Arby’s – All Lubbock locations drive-thru available
Aspen Creek Grill – Delivery available, carry-out available
Back 40 Grill – Curbside available, delivery available
Bahama Buck’s – All locations drive-thru open
Bigham’s Smokehouse – Both locations curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse – Curbside available, carry-out available
Blue Sky Texas – Both locations drive-thru open
Burklee Hill Vineyards – Curbside available, delivery available
Cafe J’s – Delivery available
Cantina Laredo – Dining room open, curbside available
Capital Pizza – Curbside available, delivery available
Caprock Cafe – Both locations curbside available
Cast Iron Grill – Curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available
Chick-Fil A – Curbside available
China Town Restaurant – Delivery available, carry-out available
Christakis Burgers – Drive-thru open, carry-out available
Chuck E. Cheese – Carry-out
Chuy’s – Curbside available
Copper Caboose – Carry-out available
Cotton Patch Cafe – Curbside delivery, carry-out available
Cracker Barrel – Curbside available, delivery available
Dairy Queen – Brady’s – Lubbock, Wolfforth, Abernathy and Brownfield locations drive-thru open
Dion’s – Drive-thru open, carry-out available
Domino’s – Delivery available, carry-out available
Double Daves – Delivery available
Double Nickel – Curbside available
Dunkin’ Donuts – Drive-thru only
E&Js Smokehouse – Curbside available, delivery available
Evie Mae’s BBQ – Curbside available, drive-thru open
Fazoli’s – Both locations curbside available, delivery available, drive-thru
Firehouse Subs – All locations drive-thru open, carry-out available
Fuddruckers – Curbside available, carry-out available
Funky Door – Curbside available, delivery available
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop – Both locations curbside available
Gator’s Bayou – Curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available
George’s Cafe – 4th Street location curbside available, drive-thru open, carry-out available
Glazed Honey Ham Co. – Curbside available, delivery available
Growler USA – Curbside available
Harrigan’s PrimeGrill – Curbside available
Hooters – Curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available
Ike’s Woodfire Grill – Delivery available, carry-out available
Italian Garden – Curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available
It’s Greek To Me – Drive-thru open, carry-out available
J&M BBQ – Curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available
Jason’s Deli – Carry-out available
Jazz: A Louisiana Kitchen – Curbside available, carry-out available
Jimmy’s Egg – Carry-out available
Jimmy John’s – All locations delivery available, carry-out available
Joe’s Crab Shack – Curbside available
La Madeleine – Curbside available, delivery available
Las Brisas Steakhouse – Curbside available
Longhorn Steakhouse – Curbside available, carry-out available
Lubbock’s Breakfast House – All locations curbside, carry-out available
Marble Slab Creamery – Curbside available, carry-out available
McAlister’s Deli – All locations carry-out available, drive-thru open
Montelongos – Curbside available
Mr. Gatti’s Pizza – Curbside available, carry-out available
O’Hana Japanese Steakhouse – Curbside available, carry-out available
Olive Garden – Curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available
On the Border – Delivery available, carry-out available
One Guy from Italy – Delivery available, carry-out available
Orlando’s Italian – Both locations curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available
Outback Steakhouse – Delivery available, carry-out available
P.F. Chang’s – Delivery available, carry-out available
Panda Express – All locations drive-thru open, carry-out available
Picoso’s Mexican Kitchen – Delivery available , drive-thru open
Pie Bar – Curbside available, drive-thru open Milwaukee location, carry-out available
Pie Five Pizza – Curbside available, delivery available
Pizza Hut – All locations delivery available, carry-out available
Raisin’ Canes – All locations drive-thru open, carry-out available
River Smith’s – Curbside available, delivery available, drive-thru, open
Royal Seafood Shack – Curbside available, carry-out available
Schlotzsky’s – Curbside available at 3715 19th Street and 8101 Indiana, drive-thru open at 5204 Slide, 6804 82nd curbside available, delivery available, drive-thru open
Slim Chickens – All locations curbside available, drive-thru open, carry-out available
Sonic Drive-In – All locations curbside available, drive-thru open
Souper Salad – Carry-out available
Spanky’s – Curbside available
Stacked Breakfast & Lunch – Curbside available, delivery available, drive-thru open
Steak Express – Both locations delivery available, carry-out available
Sugarbakers Cafe & Bakery – Curbside available, drive-thru open
Teddy Jacks – Delivery available, carry-out available
Thai Pepper – Closed
The Bent Nail – Drive-thru open
The Cakery – Delivery available, carry-out available
The Crafthouse Gastropub – Curbside available, delivery available
The Farmhouse – All locations curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available
The Lantern – Carry-out available
The Plaza Restaurant – Curbside available, carry-out available
The Shack – Carry-out available
The West Table – Curbside available, delivery available
Triple J Chophouse and Brew Pub – Curbside available, delivery available, carry-out available
Twin Peaks – Curbside available
Two Docs Brewing Company – Curbside available, carry-out available
Urban Brick’s Pizza – Delivery available, carry-out available
Walk-On’s – Delivery available, carry-out available
Whataburger – All locations drive-thru open
Wienerschnitzel – All locations drive-thru open
Woody’s – All locations delivery available