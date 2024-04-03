Curby’s Express Market: Join Us for Customer Appreciation Week

Curby’s Express Market, Lubbock’s convenience store on Milwaukee and 19th serving made-to-order food and drinks, is pleased to announce its upcoming Customer Appreciation Week, running from April 7 to April 13. As a gesture of gratitude to their customers as well as to entice new customers to try their offerings, Curby’s will be offering daily deals throughout the week.

In acknowledgment of their customers’ support, Curby’s will provide special offers each day during Customer Appreciation Week. See list of deals below to plan your Curby’s stop:

Monday, April 7 – 1/2 off smoothies (new menu item) with the purchase of a breakfast burrito

Tuesday, April 8 – 12 wings (new menu item) for the price of 6

Wednesday, April 9 – 1/2 off all Sugar Browns coffee

Thursday, April 10 – $1.50 pizza slices

Friday, April 11 – 1/2 off Zoomies Energy Drinks

Saturday, April 12 – Buy one, get one free Twister Craft Sodas

Sunday, April 13 – 1/2 off Energy Lemonades (new menu item)

“We value the support of our customers and want to express our gratitude,” said Grant Gafford, owner of Curby’s Express Market. “Customer Appreciation Week is our chance to give back and say thank you to the individuals who make Curby’s special. We’ve had a few mix-ups in the last few months as we rolled out a new credit card processing system and new menu items, so we hope this week encourages customers to give us another chance to become a staple in their food and beverage rotation.”

Recently, Curby’s Express Market has partnered with local Lubbock coffee roaster Sugar Brown’s Coffee to use Sugar Browns espresso exclusively in their lattes, Coffee Creations, and Chiller blended beverages. With new menu items like improved pizza recipes, wings, Energy Lemonades, and smoothies, Curby’s has grown their food and beverage offering to be a one-stop shop for Lubbock. Visit in-store or use the drive-thru and get convenience items like milk, eggs, beer, and more with your made-to-order food and drinks.

Curby’s invites everyone to join in the celebration of Customer Appreciation Week from April 7 to April 13. For more information about Customer Appreciation Week and to stay updated on the latest deals and promotions, follow Curby’s Express Market at @CurbysMarket on Facebook and Instagram. “