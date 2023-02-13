96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Cutting Calories Slows Aging Process

February 13, 2023 9:04AM CST
Share
Cutting Calories Slows Aging Process
Getty Images

While they’ve yet to discover the fountain of youth, researchers say they’ve stumbled upon the next best thing: a way to slow the aging process in healthy adults.  In a study published in Thursday’s issue of Nature Aging, researchers with the National Institute on Aging revealed that a calorie-restricted diet can delay aging. “The main take-home of our study is that it is possible to slow the pace of biological aging,” says lead author  Dan Belsky, assistant professor of epidemiology at Columbia University. “And that it may be possible to achieve that slowing through modification of lifestyle and behavior.”  For the two-year study, researchers cut the intake of calories in participants by 25 percent, Belsky says. Although participants ended up cutting an average of only 12 percent, that was more than enough to produce results, says Belsky’s associate, Dr. Evan Hadley. Using an algorithm as a predictor, researchers found the participants’ rates of aging slowed by 2-to-3 percent, Hadley says. “We all have the power to change the trajectories of aging,” Belsky says.

 

More about:
963KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Buy Me A BoatChris Janson
2:35pm
What Tequila DoesJason Aldean
2:27pm
No Shoes No Shirt No ProblemKenny Chesney
2:25pm
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard/florida-georgia Line
2:22pm
One Number AwayLuke Combs
2:18pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Garth’s getting ready to feed his Friends at his new Nashville honky tonk
2

Reba McEntire Opens Up About Passing On 'The Voice'
3

BONUS OFFER From Hudson Fence Company
4

Nashville notes: Peter McCann passes + MacKenzie Porter on ‘GMA’
5

Coming Soon: Radio Station Renovation Powered by Sutherlands Home Base