Dalton Dover returns home for “Never Giving Up On That” video

September 27, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Courtesy of Mercury Records/UMG Nashville

Dalton Dover has released the music video for his debut single, “Never Giving Up On That.”

Directed by Tristan Cusick and filmed near Dalton’s hometown in Rome, Georgia, the video features Dalton brooding over a breakup in a bar, church, the woods and more, before taking the stage to perform his soaring number.

“Every scene in the video is just somewhere that means something to me, places where I grew up,” Dalton tells CMT. “The people in the video are some of the most important people in my life.”

“Growing up, you’re playing all these small venues around here. Little did you know 12 years later, you’d sign a record deal and film your first music video at the same exact place, the same bar that you played one of your first hometown shows in,” he adds.

“Never Giving Up On That” serves as the title track of Dalton’s new eight-song project. Out now via Mercury Records/UMG Nashville, the collection also includes a tender cover of Alicia Key‘s “If I Ain’t Got You.”

Dalton is currently in the top 40 of the country charts with “Never Giving Up On That.”

