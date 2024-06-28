96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

“Dammit Randy,” Miranda Lambert’s got a new song

June 28, 2024 2:01PM CDT
From its title, you might not guess that Miranda Lambert‘s “Dammit Randy” is actually an empowerment anthem.

The superstar’s latest new music is the follow-up to her current single, “Wranglers,” and the second taste of her forthcoming tenth album.

“This song came out of a conversation the night before Jon Randall and I went into the studio to make this album,” Miranda shares. “We were talking about how excited we were to be starting this journey with a new label family and how supported we felt by them, which turned into chatting about situations where you might not feel so supported by someone —  in this song’s case, an unappreciative Randy. So, this one’s for anyone with a Randy they need to move on from.”

Miranda’s new record will be her first for Republic and Big Loud, after leaving her longtime home at Sony in 2023.

