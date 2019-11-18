Dan + Shay and more CMA winners see massive jump in album sales

ABC/Image Group LAIn the wake of last week’s CMA Awards, many of the country stars who took home trophies are seeing impressive bumps in album sales. According to data collected by Rolling Stone, the largest uptick actually came from a performer who isn’t a country star at all: Pink.
The pop star’s performance of “Love Me Anyway,” which she released back in September and features Chris Stapleton, preceded a whopping 6,000% jump in digital sales and became the most-downloaded track of all the songs performed during the CMAs.
Even so, country stars didn’t get left in the dust — not by a long shot. Dan + Shay received a 732% boost in sales for their self-titled third studio album, which came out in 2018, after they took home the title of Vocal Duo of the Year. New Artist of the Year Ashley McBryde saw a jump in sales after the ceremony, too, earning a 555% increase for her 2018 debut, Girl Goin’ Nowhere.
Sales of Maren Morris’ Album of the Year-winning record, Girl, jumped 380%, Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion saw a 208% boost on their just-released new project, and sales of perennial favorite Golden Hour, by Female Vocalist of the Year Kacey Musgraves, were up 189%.
