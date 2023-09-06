96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dan + Shay are headed to this weekend’s ‘College GameDay’

September 6, 2023 1:30PM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Country music’s coming to College GameDay on Saturday, September 9.

Dan + Shay recently announced on Instagram that they’ll be taking the performance stage on the upcoming edition of the pregame show. 

“COLLEGE FOOTBALL IS OFFICIALLY BACK and we’re celebrating by performing LIVE at @collegegameday in Tuscaloosa this Saturday before @alabamafbl vs. @texasfootball. This is going to be one for the books,” Dan + Shay caption their Instagram post.

The post also includes a funny video of Dan Smyers throwing the football to Shay Mooney, who misses the catch and gets smacked on the face while sharing their “big announcement.”

Catch Dan + Shay live on ESPN’s College Gameday September 9 at 9 a.m. ET.

Dan + Shay’s upcoming album, Bigger Houses, arrives September 15 and is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

