Dan + Shay are in the process of making “our best album yet”

Warner Music Nashville

Dan + Shay have new music on the horizon.

After concluding The (Arena) Tour in 2021 and spending the summer as an opening act on Kenny Chesney’s Here and Now Tour, the duo of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are back with creative energy that they’re pouring into the new project.

“We got off the road and we got back in and we started writing songs again like we did when we first met,” Dan describes. “The magic is just on another level and we’re really excited about it and we’re having a lot of fun, more fun than we’ve ever had.”

Though they’re keeping the details under wraps, Dan notes that they are actively working in the studio. Part of the fun is that the duo holed up at Dan’s house, where they’ve been writing and recording. They believe they’re making their best music yet — and it’s all for the fans.

“We hit a big creative wave and I feel like we’re in the process of making our best album yet, so we’re really excited about it,” Dan says, adding that they’ve aimed to “raise the bar.” “Our fans deserve that, they’ve gotten us here and it’s been an incredible journey, but I feel like we’re just getting started.”

Dan + Shay’s current single, “You,” off their 2021 album, Good Things, continues to climb up the country charts.

