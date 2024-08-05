96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dan + Shay are playing a Nashville show paw a cause

August 5, 2024 1:30PM CDT
Share
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Dan + Shay are going to be Music City-bound on Oct. 3 for a cause they’re passionate about.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney will headline the Wags & Walks Benefit Concert at the SkyDeck at 5th and Broadway to raise money for dogs in need.

“Nashville! As you know, animal rescue is very near and dear to our hearts, so we are excited to announce that we will be hosting an intimate benefit concert with our friends at Wags & Walks Nashville,” Dan + Shay announced on Facebook.

“It’s a great lineup and we hope to raise lots of money to save lots of dogs,” they shared. 

Also on the lineup are pop artist Sasha Alex Sloan and country music’s Dylan Marlowe and Mackenzie Porter.

You can grab tickets now at funraise.org.

Meanwhile, Dan + Shay are approaching the top 20 of the country charts with their latest single, “Bigger Houses,” and out on their Heartbreak on the Map Tour. For tickets, visit danandshay.com/tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

The TruthJason Aldean
6:59pm
Messed Up As MeKeith Urban
6:55pm
Tennessee WhiskeyChris Stapleton
6:51pm
I Am Not OkayJelly Roll
6:44pm
Last NightMorgan Wallen
6:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Weird Al on Creativity, Music, and "Polkamania"
2

Patrick Fabian Talks "The Way We Speak"
3

Cuba Gooding Jr. Reflects on New Film "Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace"
4

Riley Green’s dropping “Rather Be” on Friday
5

Mayor McBrayer Releases Statement Regarding Tuesday’s City Council Vote