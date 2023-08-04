Dan + Shay celebrate life’s blessings in “Always Gonna Be”

Dan + Shay have dropped a reflective new song titled “Always Gonna Be.”

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney penned the gratitude-filled track alongside frequent collaborators Jordan Reynolds, Ashley Gorley and Jordan Minton.

“ALWAYS GONNA BE is one of our favorite songs we’ve ever written + recorded. It will forever hold a special place in our hearts because it was inspired by the very idea that we re-built our relationship on,” Dan + Shay write on Instagram.

“When we wrote this song, we didn’t even know we were starting an album. We were just two best friends, reunited, and enjoying making music together the way we did 10 years ago,” the hit country duo recall.

“Whether you’re listening for it or not, we think you’ll hear that magic in this recording,” they add. “Thanks for allowing us to do what we love and for all the kind words about the new music.”

“Always Gonna Be” previews Dan + Shay’s upcoming album, Bigger Houses, arriving September 15. The record will also include its lead single, “Save Me The Trouble,” which is now in the top 30 on the country charts.

