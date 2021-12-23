      Weather Alert

Dan + Shay go Christmas caroling on Twitter, complete with epic holiday sweaters

Dec 23, 2021 @ 12:00pm

Merry Christmas from Dan + Shay!

The duo got merry and bright on their social media feed this week, getting all dressed up in Christmas sweaters and posing with their similarly festive friends in front of a decked-out Christmas tree.

With twinkling lights in the background and stockings hanging on the mantle, the pair start singing their new holiday song, “Pick Out a Christmas Tree,” with their friends — and apparently, they’re taking requests for what to sing next.

“Going Christmas caroling with the boys tonight. If we show up at your door, what is the first song you want us to sing?” they wrote in the caption.

Dan + Shay have plenty of holiday material to choose from, as they’ve shared several original Christmas tunes over the past couple years. Among those are this year’s “Officially Christmas” and the 2020 release, “Take Me Home for Christmas.”

“Pick Out a Christmas Tree” became the most-streamed holiday song across all genres in the U.S. after it came out this holiday season.

