Dan + Shay help rebuild Tree of Life Synagogue after last month’s deadly shooting

By News Desk
|
Nov 27, 2018 @ 6:27 PM

ABC/Image Group LA This Sunday, Dan + Shay are set to play a benefit to help re-build Pennsylvania’s Tree of Life Synagogue after last month’s deadly shooting.

It’s a personal cause for the duo, since Dan Smyers grew up in the Pittsburgh area. The December 2 concert at Pittsburgh’s Byham Theater is already sold out.

Then the following Tuesday, Dan and Shay Mooney will perform their latest hit, “Speechless,” on Good Morning America. You can watch for them starting at 7 a.m. on ABC.

This week, “Speechless” ascends to #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

