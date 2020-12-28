Dan + Shay hint at “exciting things” planned for 2021
ABCFans may have more Christmas music from Dan + Shay to look forward to next year.
In a reflection letter posted on social media over the weekend, the Grammy-winning duo thanks fans for their support for original tunes “Take Me Home For Christmas” and “Christmas Isn’t Christmas,” while hinting that there could be more Christmas music on the horizon in 2021.
“It’s been really encouraging, and has inspired lots of conversations about doing more next year (if you think we should, let us know),” they tell fans in the letter, with several of their Instagram followers voicing their support for more holiday music.
“Hopefully, if nothing else, these songs brought a little bit of light and positivity into your world when we all needed it most,” Dan + Shay share.
The twosome also allude that they’re working on other “exciting” projects planned for 2021.
Additionally, Shay Mooney celebrated his birthday on Sunday, with duo partner Dan Smyers commemorating the day with a series of throwback photos.
By Cillea Houghton
