Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber unveil ‘10,000 Hours’

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber have released their sweet new love song, "10,000 Hours."

The pop-leaning track is a loving ode to the person you want to know everything about, and refers to the saying that you can learn anything in 10,000 hours.

The duo’s Shay Mooney takes the first verse, which ponders “Do you love the rain/Does it make you dance?” before he croons through the chorus: “I’d spend 10,000 hours/And 10,000 more/Oh, if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours.”

Justin delivers the second verse and bridge before his vocals are intertwined with the duo’s on the final chorus.

Both artists teased the song on Thursday, with Justin referring to it as “wedding music.” It was officially released at midnight and has reached #1 on the all-genre iTunes chart.

“10,000 Hours” was co-written by the duo and Justin, along with Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillion and Jason Reynolds. It’s the first single from Dan + Shay’s upcoming fourth studio album.

