Dan + Shay plot summer tour with Jake Owen + Dylan Marlowe

February 20, 2024 11:15AM CST
Dan + Shay have announced the summer leg of their Heartbreak On The Map Tour.

Kicking off July 18 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the duo will hit Syracuse, New York; Raleigh, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Dallas, Texas; and more, before wrapping things in Greenwood Village, Colorado, on September 21.

“Barefoot Blue Jean Night” hitmaker Jake Owen and newcomer Dylan Marlowe will serve as opening acts.

Presale begins Tuesday, February 20, at noon local time, before the general sale on Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. local time.

For a full list of dates, head to danandshay.com/tour.

Dan + Shay are making their way up the country charts with their new single, “Bigger Houses.”

 

