      Weather Alert

Dan + Shay share throwback video from their first show ahead of The (Arena) Tour

Sep 9, 2021 @ 2:00pm

Warner Music Nashville

Dan + Shay are looking back on their humble beginnings ahead of their arena tour launch. 

As the Grammy-winning duo of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney prepares to embark on the new leg of The (Arena) Tour, they’re sharing a throwback video from their debut show as a duo. The video shows them performing at a venue in Austin, Texas, Dan on guitar and Shay taking lead vocals, revealing in the caption that the audience contained fewer than five people.

“We were just two songwriters who loved country music and wanted to sing for whoever would listen, so we hopped in a car and drove through the night to get there. Almost 10 years later and we still feel the exact same passion and excitement for what we get to do,” they say in the caption. 

“We’re so grateful that y’all have stuck with us on the journey and gotten us where we are today. Playing arenas has always been a dream of ours, and after a slight year-and-a-half detour, IT’S FINALLY HERE,” they add. “We’re infinitely grateful for each and every one of you and can’t wait to say thank you in person.” 

The (Arena) Tour was originally scheduled to take place in 2020. Dan + Shay performed three shows before the tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour resumes tonight in Greenville, South Carolina and continues until December.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Someone Paid $72,500 For The Weirdest Piece Of Elvis Memorabilia Ever
Hotdogs, clown heads, and how Kenny Chesney got Tim McGraw fired
Chris Stapleton cancels festival show due to “non-COVID related illness
2021 CMA Awards nominees to be announced next week
Lauren Alaina reveals how she overcame an eating disorder
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On