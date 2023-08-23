96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dan + Shay to drop “We Should Get Married” on Friday

August 23, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Dan + Shay will release a new song, “We Should Get Married,” on Friday, August 25.

The duo shared the announcement via Instagram on August 22 alongside a teaser of the track’s music video. 

“Everybody thinks we’re just the ballad guys, first-dance guys, it’s so frustrating,” Shay Mooney remarks in the clip. “We don’t need a DJ to get people out on the dancefloor. We got songs for that,” responds Dan Smyers, before Shay adds, “I think we should just go rogue and play the song.”

The song?” asks Dan. Shay then nods and smiles in confirmation, “The song.”

“We Should Get Married” will be featured on Dan + Shay’s forthcoming new album, Bigger Houses. The record drops September 15 and is available for preorder and presave now.

