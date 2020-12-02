      Weather Alert

Dan + Shay to perform on morning TV next week

Dec 2, 2020 @ 2:00pm

Warner Music NashvilleDan + Shay are set to deliver a pair of festive TV performances. 

The American Music Award-winning duo will perform their new holiday songs “Take Me Home for Christmas” and “Christmas Isn’t Christmas” on the Today show December 8 during the 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. ET hours. 

Fans can also get in the holiday spirit when the duo performs tonight on Christmas in Rockefeller Center, airing at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. 

Dan + Shay’s current single, “I Should Probably Go to Bed,” is currently in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. They’re also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards for their smash hit “10,000 Hours,” featuring Justin Bieber.

By Cillea Houghton 
