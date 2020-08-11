Dan + Shay unveil The (Arena) Tour 2021 dates
ABC/Image Group LADan + Shay have announced new dates for The (Arena) Tour in 2021.
The 31-date tour is slated to kick off on September 9 in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It’ll then travel across the country through early December, making stops in cities including New Orleans, Chicago, Atlanta and Dan Smyers‘ hometown of Philadelphia, at the Wells Fargo Center.
Dan + Shay will also play New York’s coveted Madison Square Garden on September 16. The tour wraps in Boston at the TD Garden on December 7.
The duo kicked off The (Arena) Tour this year with a two-night stay at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in early March. They were supposed to play the Wells Fargo Center in Philly on March 12, but the show was cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19. They originally pushed the dates back to July 2020, but Dan announced in a Twitter video in June that the tour would instead move to 2021.
Dan + Shay recently released their new song, “I Should Probably Go to Bed.”
For the full list of new tour dates, visit the duo’s website.
By Cillea Houghton
