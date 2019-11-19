Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers reveals why it’ll be about “10,000 Hours” before he gets a haircut

ABC/Image Group LAIf you’re waiting for Dan + Shay‘s Dan Smyers to cut his hair — don’t hold your breath.
Backstage at last week’s CMA Awards, Dan even admitted he’s gotten a bit superstitious about his long, dark locks.
“We’ve had pretty good luck since I started growing my hair, so as soon as we start losing awards and not getting hits, I’ll cut the hair,” he joked, as Shay Mooney laughed.
“But, it’s been a great run…” Dan added. “It’s fun, and my wife likes it, so that’s kind of all that matters. So, [it’s] all good.”
Dan’s theory holds up. Prior to the duo’s self-titled, third album, both Dan + Shay had hair that was short on the sides and longer on top. About the time that record came out in the summer of 2018, Dan started letting his grow.
Since then, every single the pair’s put out has gone to number one, with “Tequila” and “Speechless” even finding success on the pop charts. They’ve also been named Vocal Duo of the Year by both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music.
Right now, the lead single from their next album, “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber, continues their string of success on both the country and pop charts.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.