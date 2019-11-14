Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers says his four dogs are “a constant form of entertainment”

ABC/Image Group LADan Smyers of Dan + Shay has found himself in People‘s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue, alongside his four furry friends.
The country singer is part of the special feature that features sexy guys and their pets, with Dan posing alongside his and wife Abby‘s four dogs, Chief, Macaroni, Joy and Ghost. A longtime advocate for animals, Dan has been a supporter of Nashville-based nonprofit Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, and he and Abby have fostered and found homes for nearly 40 dogs.
“They’re always making us laugh. It is like a constant form of entertainment. We no longer need to go to the movies or watch TV shows,” Dan says of the couple’s four canines. “They live a pretty good life and they are very, very goofy. All of them, they have their own interesting quirks and we love them for it.”
The singer has taken the pups with him on tour, and says they love exploring new places — they also, he says, make being on the road more enjoyable.
“They are the life of the party on the road…especially when we get to go somewhere that they’re not used to like the beach or something. They love that,” he says, adding that the dogs bring a sense of balance into their lives.
“They can sense when we’re stressed or when we’re tired, and they’ll curl up next to you,” he continues. “They can make it all go away and it makes everything else feel a little bit smaller.”
Dan + Shay were crowned Vocal Duo of the Year last night at the 2019 CMA Awards.
