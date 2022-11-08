Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney explains why award shows like the CMAs are historically tough on his wife

Williams and Hirakawa

Dan + Shay are in a bid to win their third Vocal Duo of the Year trophy this week at the 2022 CMA Awards, but they’re excited to come to the show as fans, too.

“To get a front row seat to see it is amazing, man. It’ll never get old,” the duo’s Dan Smyers tells ABC Audio, adding that he’s particularly excited to see the newer artists take the stage.

“The New Artist category is so stacked. It’s insane. I mean, I have no clue who’s gonna win,” he says. (Hardy, Lainey Wilson, Parker McCollum, Walker Hayes and Cody Johnson are the contenders this year.)

But one person who doesn’t always feel comfortable at these awards shows is Shay Mooney’s wife, Hannah, and it’s because she’s often been heavily pregnant for them. Shay and Hannah are parents to two boys, with a third due in February — so once again, Hannah is very pregnant during CMAs week.

“I feel bad for her. I think it’s, every time awards shows come around, she’s usually pregnant,” Shay says with a chuckle. “This is, like, the third time.”

The 2022 CMA Awards are set to air Wednesday on ABC. The show will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.