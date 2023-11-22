96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dan Smyers is a big ol’ turkey lover

November 22, 2023
ABC/Larry McCormack

When it comes to Thanksgiving, one food item that’s a must-have for Dan + Shay‘s Dan Smyers is the turkey.

“My favorite Thanksgiving menu item has to be the turkey, especially when it was cooked by my mom,” says Dan.

“I have some fond memories of waking up early in the morning and my mom would be running around, taking care of the house, cleaning the house, getting ready for guests and yelling at us kids to go run and do stuff,” he recalls. “But, whenever she was cooking the turkey I could always smell it, and the turkey was always so good.”

“So my favorite Thanksgiving menu item has to be the turkey, and then the nap that the turkey sent me into after I ate it,” Dan adds.

Dan + Shay are #6 on the country charts with “Save Me the Trouble,” the lead single off their latest album, Bigger Houses.

